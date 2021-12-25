Broadway comes alive

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Crackers bursting on both sides, floating bubbles, cheerful Christmas songs resonating its alleys, paper, LED stars lighting the way, and amid all this commotion, Santa stands tall wearing stylish spectacles and a shimmery reindeer bow.

For a Thrissur-based wholesale shop that opened up in Broadway on October 24, it has been a good business season. “By the first week of December, half of our stock was sold out. Usually, our business shoots up by the second week,” says Jijo Job, co-owner.

Double-toned dark and light green pine trees that are four to six feet tall are the best sellers this year. Starlight bulbs with five different colours got sold out so quickly that the shopkeepers were forced to restock them for the third time. Santa, teddy bear and Rudolph-spectacles are in demand too. Four-line LED stars are in great demand while paper ones had separate takers.

For the past 40 years, M Sharadabhai has been selling seasonal collections on the roadside along with her son Jude Antony. The mother-son duo is turning heads with their vibrant, massive wreaths. “Aside from the regulars, the LED-lit short Christmas trees, and mini tree hangings are the most moving,” says Jude.

Jos & Company’s exquisite Christmas-themed ceramic collections have snowmen, elves, and Santa figurines. This festive season, sustainability is also on the cards. “Usually cylinder-shaped pillar candles are the best-sellers. This time, different coloured square-shaped candles with small wicks are in demand,” says Rosemary, owner.

Christmas-themed cushion covers, red and green coloured crochet cushions with intricate detailings, bed sheets, table mats, Santa printed bags and aprons are also available this season. Though the garment stores aren’t offering any big deals this year, red, green and white garments are hung up in every shop.

Better than last year

“2021 sale is similar to that of previous years,” says Aboobacker, owner of Palm Tree. Cakes and wine are the specialities at his shops. With tourism catching up again, spices including anise, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg are back in demand. “Imported chocolates are selling fast too. Hampers or gift boxes with chocolates, wine, and cakes have also pushed the sale to the fore,” he says.However, Christmas isn’t bringing any silver lining for a few vendors, like Banaras-native Mahangu Saroj.

Saroj comes to Kerala every year by December with his pretty Jhoomars (lanterns). He couldn’t come down last year due to Covid. “Kerala lavishly celebrates Christmas. This year, I’m under a severe financial crisis. Previously, in a day or two, I could earn around C4000. This year, I hardly made C1000,” he says.