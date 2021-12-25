Former I-T officer acquitted in illegal wealth case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI Special Court in Kochi has acquitted former additional commissioner of Income Tax (I-T), his wife and business partner in a disproportionate assets case.

The court acquitted Shaji P Jacob, his wife Simi Shaji and business partner Shajan Jacob in the 2004 case.

The allegation in the case was that Shaji amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of `1.08 crore during 1995 - 2004 period. The court in its order stated that the prosecution failed to prove charges against the accused as stated in the chargesheet.

Senior lawyer Raman Pillai, Thomas Abraham, M Sunil Kumar and Mahesh Bhanu appeared for the accused.