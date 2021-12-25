Kochi put under security blanket for Christmas, New Year celebrations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To ensure that Christmas and New Year celebrations do not spill over and create law-and-order issues or traffic congestion, the police have beefed up security across the district. Patrolling officers have been deployed in all major junctions. For night patrol alone, the city police have deployed 23 control room vehicles (CRV), 23 station mobiles, a Romeo patrolling party and a foot patrolling party besides the traffic police. The police have also deployed a special team to deal with traffic violators during the night. Offences like speeding, signal jumping, illegal parking and rash driving will be dealt with seriously.

“People who create nuisance by indulging in rash driving or speeding will face stringent action. In addition, Covid protocol has to be strictly followed by everyone who ventures out of their home,” said a top police officer.

Officers in uniforms as well as muftis will be deployed at shopping malls and major junctions in the city. Considering the chances of rave parties being organised on New Year’s Eve, venues for DJ parties and other celebrations in the city will be placed under surveillance. Organisers have been directed to inform the police if they encounter anti-social elements.

The police also deployed a pink patrol team to ensure the safety of the women attending special prayers on Christmas day. “In case they face any issue, women can use the Nirbhaya mobile-based app for help. They can also call our 24x7 emergency number — 112. We have made arrangements to tackle any kind of situation,” the officer said.

Besides, checking officers have been deployed under each sub-division of the Kochi City Police. The assistant commissioners of the respective divisions will be in charge of the team. The Ernakulam rural police have also made safety arrangements ahead of the New Year and Christmas celebrations. Special teams have deployed in rural parts of the district.

Taking the twin political murders in Alappuzha into consideration, the police have also intensified patrolling in the areas that are considered sensitive. CCTV cameras installed at the junctions will be monitored to watch the movement of the public.