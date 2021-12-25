KSRTC to take Nefertiti on a New Year cruise

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: How about celebrating the New Year in the sea, stargazing on a cruise ship with great food and drinks, all within budget?

Nefertiti luxury cruise, owned and operated by Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd (KSINC) in association with KSRTC has introduced Rs 4,499/head new-year package as part of its budget tourism plans. The cruise will take you to the Arabian sea for five hours from 9pm to 2am on December 31.

Another cruise package on Sagararani is priced at Rs 999 per head from 10pm to 1am. The luxury cruise package is a preliminary trial by KSRTC before signing an agreement with KSINC. If the pilot project works out, KSRTC may consider rolling out the luxury cruise tour packages frequently in the future, the officials said.

A few months ago, KSRTC-KSINC joint venture operated the Chalakudy-Kochi cruise package at Rs 650. “The Chalakudy cruise package received a good response from the public. We had blocked a total of 120 tickets out of 150 from KSINCs Nefertiti luxury cruise. To our surprise, all the tickets were sold within a day,” said Anoob O P, marketing executive of central zonal of KSRTC’s Budget Tourism Cell. “We are also planning to organise one more luxury cruise trip on January 1, 2022, owing to enquiries from the public,” he added.

Sagararani has two vessels that can accommodate 100 passengers. They will board Sagararani vessel from the High Court junction for a three-hour cruise journey. Entertainment programmes and a three-course meal have been arranged.

Meanwhile, the Nefertiti’s luxury cruise vessel will start taking in passengers from Bolgatty jetty at 8pm on December 31 and will spend five hours in the sea. “The new year celebrations are from 9pm to 2 am. Entertainment programmes with a DJ, live water drums, power music system and visual effects, games, dance and music shows are also being arranged. There will be a three-course gala buffet dinner and a bar counter,” said Karthick Menon, marketing officer, Nefertiti. “The cruise has high security with five bouncers to ensure no mishaps happen,” he added.

Three low-floor buses from northern and southern parts of Kerala will pick up passengers. “Air-conditioned buses have been arranged from Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram to pick and drop passengers,” said Anoob.

Over time, the people of Kerala have begun to show an interest in cruise tourism. “It is showing high potential in terms of uplifting state’s tourism,” said Sanjeev Kumar, CEO of Voyager Kerala.