Season to be Merry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It is Christmas again! Santa is here with gifts and happiness, trees and lights adorn the town, and every block resonates carols. These last two years have been hard for the whole world, with the pandemic and uncertainties. But Christmas is a reminder of the light and hope that always shines through. Our photographer Albin Mathew brings you glimpses of celebrations from across the city. Team city express wishes you a wonderful Christmas!