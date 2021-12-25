STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Season to be Merry

These last two years have been hard for the whole world, with the pandemic and uncertainties.

Published: 25th December 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It is Christmas again! Santa is here with gifts and happiness, trees and lights adorn the town, and every block resonates carols. These last two years have been hard for the whole world, with the pandemic and uncertainties. But Christmas is a reminder of the light and hope that always shines through. Our photographer Albin Mathew brings you glimpses of celebrations from across the city. Team city express wishes you a wonderful Christmas!

