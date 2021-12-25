STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Soft’ ban on wine a buzzkill

Kerala Abkari Act had banned brewing alchoholic wine last year

Published: 25th December 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 06:27 AM

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: A Christmas without homemade wine just doesn’t feel right — this is something all generations can agree on. However, the Kerala Abkari Act states that brewing wine with alcohol content at home is an offence under Section 58. Selling it is punishable under Section 55 (i). The Excise officials, when contacted, said that anyone selling homemade wines will face punishment, but the officers aren’t cracking down on people too much to not hurt the spirit of Christmas festivities. 

Bimal Sebastian, a 35-year-old IT professional from the city, said that Christmas is not complete without a new flavour of wine shared among friends and family. “This time, I tried making a beetroot wine with the help of my mother who is an expert. However, I am really scared to distribute it among my friends. But I am sure they will come for their share,” he quipped. 

Amala Joshy, a homemaker who used to enjoy experimenting with different flavours of wine. says: “Making wine at home and serving it to friends and family is part of our traditions.” Excise deputy commissioner Anil Kumar said the department has the responsibility to ensure that everyone abides by the law without hurting anyone’s religious sentiments. “Brewing wine with alcohol content at home is an offence. But there will be a relaxation for those serving the wine at their homes. At the same time, we cannot tolerate commercial activities like selling or distributing it,” he added.

