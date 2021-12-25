Students’ sweet gesture to Kochi cops

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The department of English at St Albert’s College, Ernakulam, in association with the Albertian Foundation conducted a social outreach programme as part of their Christmas celebration. The teachers and students of the department visited the Central Police Station, High Court Road, Ernakulam, and expressed their gratitude to the police officers for their selfless service during the season.

The students sang Christmas carols and distributed handmade thank you cards and cakes. Assistant commissioner (Central Subdivision, Kochi City), Jayakumar S interacted with the students and encouraged them to approach the police without inhibitions. Inspector & SHO of the Central Police Station Vijayasankar S and principal SI Premkumar S were present.