STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Students’ sweet gesture to Kochi cops

The department of English at St Albert’s College, Ernakulam, in association with the Albertian Foundation conducted a social outreach programme as part of their Christmas celebration.

Published: 25th December 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The department of English at St Albert’s College, Ernakulam, in association with the Albertian Foundation conducted a social outreach programme as part of their Christmas celebration. The teachers and students of the department visited the Central Police Station, High Court Road, Ernakulam, and expressed their gratitude to the police officers for their selfless service during the season.

The students sang Christmas carols and distributed handmade thank you cards and cakes. Assistant commissioner (Central Subdivision, Kochi City), Jayakumar S interacted with the students and encouraged them to approach the police without inhibitions. Inspector & SHO of the Central Police Station Vijayasankar S and principal SI Premkumar S were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp