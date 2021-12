By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two people were arrested for allegedly snatching the mobile phone of a young woman from Chirakkakam. Shinto, 23, of North Paravur and Ebin, 22, of Kottuvalli were caught by the Varappuzha police.

According to the police, the woman was speaking on the phone when the accused arrived on a bike and stole her phone worth Rs 13,000.