Rape of 2 sisters, including minor, by brothers has Kochi police in tangle

Men also charged with abduction, intimidation based on complaint lodged by elder sister

Published: 27th December 2021 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 04:04 AM

Stop Rape

Image used for representational purpose.

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Though not an easy one to probe, the police have now filed the chargesheet in the case pertaining to the rape of two sisters, including a minor, by two brothers at Kothamangalam. The team led by Muvattupuzha DySP Muhammed Riyaz S completed the probe in the case registered on August 24, naming Basil P Daniel, 25, and his brother Ebi P Daniel, 21, of Keerampara as the first and second accused. The duo was arrested on August 26. 

The men were charged with abduction, intimidation and rape based on the complaint lodged by the elder sister in the case filed at the Ernakulam Sessions Court. The SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was also invoked. In fact, the men had been in jail as remand prisoners till December 1 when the sessions court granted them bail. 

According to the police, the complainant was in love with Basil while her sister was in love with Ebi. Around 9.30 am on February 24, 2020, the two girls came to the municipal private bus stand at Kothamangalam from where the brothers abducted them and took them to their house at Keerampara.
When the elder girl told Basil about her unwillingness to marry him, he raped her. He also captured nude visuals of her and threatened to circulate them on the social media. 

According to police, Basil continued threatening her and raping her on various occasions till the end of July 2020. Police said Ebi facilitated his brother in the crime. 

A case was also registered at Kothamangalam police station against the brothers invoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012. In this case, Ebi is the first accused as he allegedly raped the minor girl, while Basil helped him in the crime. 

Though the police have built a strong case, the brothers in their bail applications contended that the case was registered only to harass them and the entire allegations levelled against them were false. “The complainant and her sister were in a relationship with us and later our relationship broke,” the brothers said in their applications, adding that they were already granted bail in the Pocso case.

