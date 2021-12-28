Parking fury in Kochi

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Continued inaction by the authorities against illegal parking fee collection by shopping malls and commercial establishments, which is being done blatantly violating the Kerala Municipal Act and Kerala Municipal Building Rules, are prompting citizens to sue the government and municipalities in the state.

Recently, the Kerala High Court had issued a notice to the state government asking for its stand on the collection of parking fees by malls following a petition filed by an individual against Lulu Mall in Kochi. This has come at a time when complaints are mounting against illegal parking fee collection by shopping establishments and malls in the capital, which is fast turning into a commercial hub.

Apart from lame press statements and a couple of notices issued to shopping establishments based on the complaints, the state hasn’t done much to enforce the norms under the laws and take action against violators collecting illegal parking fees.

No important actions yet

Following mounting complaints regarding the collection of huge parking fees at malls, hospitals and other commercial establishments in Thiruvananthapuram, the city’s corporation has slapped notices on two shopping malls and one hospital in the capital. “If they fail to respond, we will be suspending their trade licences,” said a senior corporation official.The official said commercial establishments and institutions can collect fees for the additional parking spaces. “They need to get a proper licence from the civic body for parking fee collection,” the official added. However, in Kochi, the Mayor said the court has to step in and take action. “We will follow the court order. It is not fair to comment on an issue that is being considered by the court,” said Mayor M Anilkumar.

Kochiites want a refund

Kochiites have mixed feelings about the issue. While some of them blatantly oppose the fees, few others believe that alternatives like refunding the ticket would be more welcome.

“It will be difficult for the mall to provide free parking at all times. There is a metro station inside Lulu Mall, Kochi. What if a commuter parks their vehicle in the mall’s parking indefinitely. The mall will be forced to provide security for them, while genuine shoppers and movie-goers won’t find parking slots. The best thing to do is refund the tickets when people leave the parking,” she said.

Another mall-goer and techie Nithin seconds this. “The mall has a limited parking capacity. If we allow free parking for everyone, customers might have to park on the road.

Also, what if someone parks a stolen vehicle at the mall’s parking lot and just leaves it there?” he asks. Another frequent mall-goer Lissy George says, “When I went to have food at a restaurant in the mall, I had to pay Rs 50 for parking my vehicle for two hours there. They didn’t refund the money. It’s not feasible to pay parking charges along with the costly movie tickets and restaurant bills. If they can’t provide free parking, they must refund the ticket as we leave.”

Krishna P S