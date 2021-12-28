Puneet Bahl new Naval Academy head

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vice-Admiral Puneet K Bahl on Sunday took over as Commandant of Indian Naval Academy(INA) at Ezhimala. The post of Commandant had fallen vacant after Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi was elevated as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Naval Command(SNC) on November 30.

An NDA Khadakvasla alumnus, Vice Admiral Bahl was commissioned into the Navy on July 1, 1984. He has undergone the staff course at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and Naval Higher Command Course at College of Naval Warfare, Mumbai. An experienced Maritime Reconnaissance Pilot, he has flown six different types of aircraft. He is also a qualified ship diver.