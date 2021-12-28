Through the pages

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though we saw the world bounce back from Covid in 2021, both financially and mentally, it was lined with loss and deep sorrow. The raging pandemic and subsequent lockdowns are reflected in the literary works of the year too. While some portrayed grief and pain, others explored the future of mankind. Loneliness also took the centre stage in many narratives. These are our top picks or must-reads for the year.

Klara and The Sun | Kazuo Ishiguro

Nobel-winner Ishiguro’s latest novel takes place in a future world filled with advanced AI technologies and dangerous genetic editing. The children in this world are so isolated they need robot friends or artificial friends (AF) to look after them or simply be friends with. The book’s protagonist is Klara, an AF. Since the plot follows her, the book is not a bleak outlook on the works. Through Klara’s eyes about human emotions and the nature of humanity.

Detransition, Baby: A Novel | Torrey Peters

Peters’ book bravely destroys the heteronormative storytelling methods. Her book caused a storm when the trans author got long-listed for the Women’s Prize for Fiction. The book follows Reese, a self-destructing trans woman living in New York who longs for a child of her own. There are two other characters, one of them a cis woman. Reese’s ex and friend Amy who has now de-transitioned, has impregnated Katrina, with whom he is having an affair. The plot is filled with dramatic happenings. But at the expert hands of Peters, they elicit curiosity and a thrill.

The Promise | Damon Galgut

Galgut’s Booker Prize-winning novel was one of the favourites among the literary circles this year. The multi-generational saga cleverly examines the lives of a white family in post-apartheid South Africa. The book follows the matriarch’s dying promise — to gift a house on the property to her black maid who worked for the family for her whole life. Her children though are reluctant to fulfil her dying wish. The story covers four decades of their lives and is based around four different funerals. The short novel talks about promises not kept and the fleetingness of time.

Beautiful World, Where Are You | Sally Rooney

Rooney’s third book was one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The book follows Alice, a celebrity novelist who had a mental breakdown, and her friends. Through discussions of ideology, friendship, love and sex, Rooney’s characters occupy the often questionable stances like any living person. Amid discussions on growing inequality, Marxism and labour rights, they find love and survive the pandemic. The lyrical, personal and informative email exchanges between the friends are fun to read.

The Women of Troy | Pat Barker

In Silence of The Girls, Barker told the story of the Iliad from the point of view of Briseis, one of the minor characters in Homer’s epic. The heroics of men and the epic war in Homer’s epic is nothing but a hellish reality for the women. In The Women Of Troy, Briseis narrates her life prior to the war, her teenage years, and her life after becoming a slave of the Greeks. The war is over and the Greeks are back at their home. Briseis is now carrying Achilles’ child, the late warrior who used to own her. Barker lays bare the dark side of war, men and warriors using rape as a weapon, the subjugation of women, and the cycle of violence.