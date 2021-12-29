A new LIFE to 2.5 lakh homeless families

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The third phase of the LIFE Mission housing project, aimed at providing houses to the homeless, will be launched on Thursday. The state-wide launch of the programme titled ‘Manassodithiri Mannu’ will be held at a function at Ernakulam Town Hall.

In the third phase, the plan is to provide a house or land for constructing houses or the amount to purchase land for 2.5 lakh families. Chittilappilly Foundation chairman Kochouseph Chittilappilly and an NRI P B Sameer have expressed their consents to cooperate with the project. Accordingly, Chittilappilly Foundation will contribute Rs 25 crore, while Sameer will hand over 50 cents of land for the project.

The memorandum of understanding for the same will be handed over to the minister concerned by both the parties at the function, as per an official statement issued by PRD here on Tuesday.