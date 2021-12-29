A ride to reach out

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It all started when four friends planned to take a cycle ride together. The idea was to journey to all the 140 constituencies in Kerala. But soon it manifested into a ride with a purpose. The youngsters started from Thrissur and rode through the state, spreading awareness about the need to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus.

“The idea to campaign for vaccination occurred when we saw a newspaper report that over 5,000 teachers haven’t taken the shot yet,” says Ananthapadmanabhan B, a 20-year-old student. Jibin Shaji, Akshadh K Babu and Allen Joshy are the other three riders.

The four friends who are part of a cycling club traversed around 2,400 kilometres, interacting with over 500 people. The youngsters returned home on December 16 after 36 days of riding covering all 14 districts.

On average, the riders would cover 150 kilometres daily, starting at 5am. They meet laymen at junctions, tea shacks and wherever they stop, striking up conversations about Covid vaccine. They wind up by 6pm and start putting up their tents to settle down for the night. “Journeying on a cycle is a different experience altogether as compared to other modes of travel. It is quite eco-friendly too,” says Ananthapadmanabhan.

The riders claim that the older generation had more reservations against the vaccine as compared to youngsters. “Around 40 per cent of all the people we spoke to weren’t vaccinated. They firmly believed vaccination shots can be legal. We tried to convince them otherwise,” says Ananthapadmanabhan, a native of Kodungalloor, Kollam.

Akshadh, another cyclist, was glad he could reach out to so many people. “We would stop midway and talk to people. We could understand their thoughts on the vaccination,” says Akshadh.

Having got back home, the riders are happy to have completed the journey and done some good in the community. “I feel that we have been able to cover a lot of ground and people. It feels good to have connected with so many people and touched their lives,” says Ananthapadmanabhan.