Kerala women living with guard up

KOCHI: Alka (name changed), a first-year postgraduate mass communication and journalism student from Kochi, can never forget the day she had undergone an unpleasant situation on her way back home while travelling in a bus.

“One day while coming back from college along with a friend as usual, the bus reached a stop ahead of where I had to get down. While I was so involved in chatting with my friend, I felt something touching my left side. The next minute I realised that someone was caressing me. I immediately looked back and saw a man seated alone by the window side. I stood up immediately brimming with anger and he responded,

‘Oh! I apologise. I had fallen asleep and it must have happened then’. I asked him if his hand would move by itself while he was asleep and the conductor asked me what the issue was.”

She adds, “I hope the people in the bus understood what had happened although they chose to remain silent. Things like these often go unnoticed. People do not complain which may be why, I feel, such incidents are being treated as something normal. Standing up on one’s own and speaking up against it aren’t enough. We need stringent laws to ensure security of the women in public places.”

Several women in the state have been dealing with such issues in public places. Not just travelling in the bus, even walking on the road has become uncomfortable for women who are subjected to eve-teasing.

Another person, Sreedevi (name changed), who was travelling alone for the first time in a bus to a distant place shared a situation she had to face. “After I boarded the bus, two men, probably in their 50s, came and sat beside me. Suddenly, they tried getting friendly with me and started enquiring about my destination. I tried to break the conversation many a time as I was feeling uncomfortable. They offered me a fruit which I refused but they insisted that I had it and they started touching me. I didn’t know what to do. After sometime, I shouted at them and changed my seat which annoyed them,” shares Sreedevi.

“The scary thing is the courage these men have doing it even in public places. Unless we speak up, these men will continue to victimise women,” she added.

Eve-teasing is generally a word or expression or act used by men in public places for sexually harassing or molesting women. The data obtained from the State Crime Records Bureau reveals that the practice of eve-teasing still continues unabated in the state. While in 2019, 435 cases of eve-teasing were reported in the state, the number stood at 442 in 2020. Till October this year, 373 cases were reported.

However, Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay said the situation is not that alarming unlike earlier and stringent action is being taken against the offenders. “Six months back, two women were harassed at Pettah in the capital city. Within 30 days, the offenders were arrested and put behind bars. We encourage more women to come forward and report the incidents and the cases are registered under Section 354 of the IPC,” said the commissioner.

To ensure the safety of the women, red buttons have been installed in places such as Kowdiar and Kazhakoottam in the capital city so that instant alerts can be sent to the police in case of emergencies, he said.

“We have been getting cases of women getting threats from these abusers. All steps are taken to nab the offenders. But nowadays, the women have started voicing their protest during such situations rather than remaining silent,” said Shiji Sivaji, a member of the commission.

