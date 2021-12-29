Kizhakkambalam-Nellad road awaits redemption

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For years, the Kizhakkambalam- Nellad stretch along the Muvattupuzha to Ernakulam road has been in a dilapidated condition. Many bus drivers plying from Kaloor to Muvattupuzha say potholes along the road is damaging their vehicles and endangering the lives of travellers.

“Due to political disputes, the road has been in the same condition for almost four years now. It is full of potholes that are so deep, the buses sink as low as their steps while plying on this road. Lately, they filled these holes as part of road repair, but the condition of the stretch is no different. In just a few months, the holes will be back,” says Jiji T Kuriakose, who has been a bus driver for 13 years.

Jiji says the stretch near Pattimattom is heavily damaged and buses are never able to reach their destination on time. “In few areas on the stretch, there is no road. It has been completely damaged and only a muddy trail remains. Even if they do patchwork, they won’t fix the road,” says Jiji.

Jose, a shopkeeper in Nellad, says the stretch hasn’t received proper maintenance in the last 10 years. “The politicians just pass the buck around and residents end up suffering. The road is heavily damaged,” he says. “Riding on this road is giving many people back pain. Almost 10 kilometres of the road remains dilapidated,” says a commuter Raman P S.

Advocate Aryn Kumar K S, CPI (M) Ernakulam District Committee Member and a resident of Nellad says the government has approved Rs 2 crore to do basic maintenance work along the stretch. “We are doing the patchwork now. There will be some delay ahead of approving the KIIFB project. Earlier, there was a dispute between PWD and Kerala Water Authority about the road’s widening. Now, they have resolved the issue and KWA has removed the water pipeline from the road too. But the contractor assigned for the project had left by then. So now, we have to call a new tender before starting further renovations of the road. Meanwhile, the patchwork will provide temporary respite to commuters and residents,” said Arun.

“More than Rs 2 crore has been earmarked for the maintenance work along the stretch. The main maintenance work will start after that,” said Sherin C Paul, secretary of Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijan.

However, many resident associations and local public committees have launched a protest demanding proper renovation of the road, as they are not satisfied with the patchwork. The PWD Engineer in charge of the road was unavailable to comment.