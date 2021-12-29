MGU to help PhD scholars publish papers free of cost

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) has come into an understanding with the Cambridge University Press to help its faculty and PhD scholars get their articles published for free.

According to Sabu Thomas, Vice-Chancellor, MGU, one important factor that places an institution in a top spot globally is the number of publications that its researchers have got published in journals of repute.

This is for the first time that a university is directly assisting researchers and faculties to get their articles published in international journals,” he added.