MGU to help PhD scholars publish papers free of cost

The Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) has come into an understanding with the Cambridge University Press to help its faculty and PhD scholars get their articles published for free.

Published: 29th December 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

MG University

Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam (File photo)

By Express News Service

According to Sabu Thomas, Vice-Chancellor, MGU, one important factor that places an institution in a top spot globally is the number of publications that its researchers have got published in journals of repute.

This is for the first time that a university is directly assisting researchers and faculties to get their articles published in international journals,” he added.

