No New Year partying in Kochi beyond 10 pm

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police are going to strictly enforce the night curfew beyond 10pm on New Years’ Eve and parties will not be allowed till 5am on January 1 -- be they in apartment complexes, residential areas, hotels, resorts or private farm houses. The move follows a huge inflow of psychotropic drugs into the city.

City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju told TNIE that the police will ensure that no kind of partying is allowed in Kochi beyond 10pm. “If bookings have been accepted by hotels or resorts for such events beyond that, these should be cancelled. Otherwise, the police will initiate stringent action against the management. Gatherings in malls, flats and open shamianas have also been prohibited,” he said.

The entire city will be put under surveillance from 10pm on December 31 to 5am on January 1 in the backdrop of the night curfew declared in the state with the Omicron threat looming large. According to the commissioner, police personnel in plainclothes will be deployed at all junctions and police officers will be present in all public places.

“Vehicle checks will be carried out at the 12 border points of the city. Police pickets will be set up in major junctions. Besides, woman police teams also will be deployed for night patrolling. All unnecessary journeys at night and roaming around on bikes will not be allowed,” said the commissioner.

Though the government has aimed to limit crowding during New Year celebrations by announcing the night curfew, the city police have tightened the vigil following the spike in narcotic cases in Kochi. “We have a big database of persons involved in drug peddling, smuggling and abusing. All these persons will be put under surveillance on New Year’s Eve,” added Nagaraju.

The excise department has also stepped up vigil to curb the inflow of synthetic drugs to the district with the seizure of MDMA drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore from two persons who reached Aluva railway station from Bengaluru on Sunday. Officers said the department had launched a special drive from December 4.

“We are carrying out searches jointly with various departments such as police, RPF, forest, revenue and coastal police. Vehicles checks on the borders of the district will be carried out on New Year’s Eve,” said Ernakulam Excise Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar N.

As many as 1,263 narcotic cases have been registered in the district this year while about 4kg of MDMA seized. Mainly, the synthetic drugs are coming from other states. In the special drive launched by the excise, 3.949kg of MDMA, 3.447gm of heroin and 47gm of hashish oil were seized since Monday.

“In the majority of cases, the accused are not natives of Kochi. People who came from other states or districts were arrested in several cases. Presently, the police are getting information via the Yodhav app and the helpline number 112,” said Nagaraju.

Ashok Kumar said the drugs were being smuggled mainly on inter-state trains and buses. “We have put these vehicles under strict surveillance. Aluva is now the main hub with the arrival of migrant workers via trains and strict patrolling will be carried out here. Apart from this, checks at borders, vehicle checks and joint searches with coastal police will be carried out,” he added.

Drug cases filed BY city police*

772 NDPS cases

815 people arrested

90kg ganja seized

2kg hashish oil seized

250gm MDMA seized

800 LSD stamps seized

Excise cases and seizures*

448 NDPS cases

427 kg ganja seized

7.369kg hashish oil seized

41.637gm brown sugar seized

17.72gm heroin seized

0.5171gm LSD seized

178gm nitrazepam seized

3.062kg MDMA seized

*(From Jan 1 to Dec 27, 2021)