This New Year, wear your comfort

Arya UR By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Festivities might be at the minimum this New Year due to omicron scare, but that is no reason to get our spirits low. Celebrity fashion stylist Asaniya Nazrin has a few tips on how to glam up this season.

Asaniya, who is a designer and fashion consultant, highlights the need to wear what makes you comfortable. No matter what the occasion, it is important to wear clothes that make you feel confident.

“More than a fashion statement, one should be comfortable in what he or she wears. I hear complaints from people about being unable to dance wearing a particular dress, and they end up being irritated throughout the party. Some will be cautious of the neckline or some the tightness of the dress. So I suggest, dresses, pants and tops (even crop tops) to women to pull off a comfortable yet trendy look. Flip dresses paired with a jacket will also keep you cosy this winter,” she says.

That said, Asaniya who has styled numerous stars in the showbiz industry adds anyone with any body type is free to wear the colours they love. “We dress up for ourselves and no matter what the body type, as long as it feels good, we should go for it. I suggest going with any colours that you love or you feel confident in,” she says,

Puffy sleeves, bishop sleeves and bell sleeves are also trending this year, she says. “Also, I have felt that the bows are making a comeback. Recently, I styled actress Anna Ben in a red-back bow dress. How you blend the bows into your attire will make a lot of difference,” adds Asaniya.

The stylist is not just about western wear this season. She wants to bring back the grace of a saree too. “To strike an ethnic look at parties, saree is a good choice. Pairing it with jackets, sleeveless blouses or sequins can get you a fresh look. The beauty of saree lies really on the way you carry it,” she says. Asaniya also shares a styling tip to dress up for celebrations, “When it comes to a party, wear minimal accessories, including jewellery. For a wide neck with a long sleeve blouse, top or gown, a simple earring will look elegant. Don’t entertain heavy jewellery with your party outfit, unless you want to spend the whole evening worrying about it,” she concludes.