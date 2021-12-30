A dangerous ‘pit’stop

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

KOCHI: Ever since the pandemic started, Fort Kochi has been suffering. With tourism bringing no money and the authorities turning a blind eye to their struggles, residents of the island have been going through

bleak days.

For instance, the Calvathy Bridge Road, which connects Fort Kochi’s major landmarks like Aspinwall House and Pepper House with Ernakulam and Mattanchery, is almost non-existent now. A huge pit dug up by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has claimed almost all of this narrow road. The Calvathy Bridge, or Chungam bridge, as it is commonly known, is a century-old bridge with plenty of history attached to it. But over time, the bridge has become weaker.

CSML was put in charge of reviving it. Now, unsuspecting drivers of cars and SUVs who enter the road reverse on it because the Calvathy Road is almost non-existent after the bridge. There are no street lights on the road either, so cars and motorists are at risk of falling into the trench if they happen to cross the road at night. There are no signboards, only partial closure of the road at its entrance which is still wide enough for cars to pass and says nothing about a huge pit ahead.

“Last night, we had a lucky escape. The trench is difficult to spot as there is no street light in the area. Residents and other motorists in the area helped us take a detour. Tourists who depend on Google Maps will reach the mouth of the pit and are at risk of losing control and falling in,” said a traveller.

Only autos and two-wheelers can pass through the stretch at this point, that too if they keep to extreme left. “The CSML officials started their work months ago and dug up the area. They haven’t shown themselves up here since. Usually, you will find groups of residents helping drivers of big cars take reverse on the narrow rickety bridge,” said Zakir Hussain, a resident.

Residents furious

The residents of the area are irked by the condition of the stretch and they blame CSML. “When vehicles pass by, dust is kicked up and it travels to our homes. It is difficult to breathe,” said Aamina U, who resides near the bridge. The auto drivers of the area are tired of the status quo too. Almost every road in Fort Kochi is destroyed, they say. “They are either dug up by CSML for repair or by KSEB for laying cables,” said a driver.

CSML says...

“The construction work of the bridge is under way. To avoid mishaps, we had placed barricades and blocked the road. But people go past it according to their convenience and then question us. CSML has just begun work in the area. Since it has several old buildings, the pace will be slow. The test piling work has started on the bridge, and we expect to complete it by May 2022,” said a CSML spokesperson. The bridge is being renovated at a cost of `3.5 crore.