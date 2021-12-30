STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A dangerous ‘pit’stop

Right next to the historical bridge on Calvathy Road lies a massive trench that is posing threat to motorists and inconveniencing residents

Published: 30th December 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

The deep pit on Calvathy Bridge Road

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever since the pandemic started, Fort Kochi has been suffering. With tourism bringing no money and the authorities turning a blind eye to their struggles, residents of the island have been going through
bleak days. 

For instance, the Calvathy Bridge Road, which connects Fort Kochi’s major landmarks like Aspinwall House and Pepper House with Ernakulam and Mattanchery, is almost non-existent now. A huge pit dug up by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has claimed almost all of this narrow road. The Calvathy Bridge, or Chungam bridge, as it is commonly known, is a century-old bridge with plenty of history attached to it. But over time, the bridge has become weaker.

CSML was put in charge of reviving it. Now, unsuspecting drivers of cars and SUVs who enter the road reverse on it because the Calvathy Road is almost non-existent after the bridge. There are no street lights on the road either, so cars and motorists are at risk of falling into the trench if they happen to cross the road at night. There are no signboards, only partial closure of the road at its entrance which is still wide enough for cars to pass and says nothing about a huge pit ahead.

“Last night, we had a lucky escape. The trench is difficult to spot as there is no street light in the area. Residents and other motorists in the area helped us take a detour. Tourists who depend on Google Maps will reach the mouth of the pit and are at risk of losing control and falling in,” said a traveller. 

Only autos and two-wheelers can pass through the stretch at this point, that too if they keep to extreme left. “The CSML officials started their work months ago and dug up the area. They haven’t shown themselves up here since. Usually, you will find groups of residents helping drivers of big cars take reverse on the narrow rickety bridge,” said Zakir Hussain, a resident.

Residents furious

The residents of the area are irked by the condition of the stretch and they blame CSML. “When vehicles pass by, dust is kicked up and it travels to our homes. It is difficult to breathe,” said Aamina U, who resides near the bridge. The auto drivers of the area are tired of the status quo too. Almost every road in Fort Kochi is destroyed, they say. “They are either dug up by CSML for repair or by KSEB for laying cables,” said a driver. 

CSML says...

“The construction work of the bridge is under way. To avoid mishaps, we had placed barricades and blocked the road. But people go past it according to their convenience and then question us. CSML has just begun work in the area. Since it has several old buildings, the pace will be slow. The test piling work has started on the bridge, and we expect to complete it by May 2022,” said a CSML spokesperson. The bridge is being renovated at a cost of `3.5 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp