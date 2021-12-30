STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reviving old flavours

A snack shop in the capital city with online delivery across the country is putting us back in touch with snacks from the traditional Malayali kitchen

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Authentic homemade snacks at Old Stories, a four-month-old eaterie based in Thiruvananthapuram, can take us back to our childhood. They remind us of evening snacks our grandmothers prepare — made with plenty of love. From cheeda or kaliyadakka to arikuzhal or rice tubes, the crunchy traditional snacks from the snack centre are any day a healthier alternative as compared to the junk food we feed our kids these days.

There is no separating Malayali from his love for mixture. Nadody mixture at old stories manages to stay crispy with less oil. Crunchy rice tubes, aka arikuzhal, cheeda flavoured in salt, sweet and masala, sweet kuzhalappam, ghee murukku, takilu and kili kilu may not sound as stylish as the potato chips or cheesy french fries, but these snacks at Old Stories has a fan base of its own, one that is mixed with nostalgia. 

According to Shaji P M, one of the founders of Old Stories, the store aims to reive traditional snacks, especially those prepared in Christian homes, north Malabar and central Travancore back in the day.

“Malabar cuisines have taken the over nook and corners of the state. But we found that the traditional snacks like Cheeda, arikuzhal and even murukku do not taste as authentic as they did in the past. So, my friends and I decided to procure traditional snacks from those who still make them using authentic ingredients. The pandemic had dealt them a heavy blow and most of them had stopped making snacks. So under Old Stories, we recruited them from Kunnukulam to Kottayam and some parts of Neyyattinkara.

The only instruction we gave was to make the snacks the way our grandparents used to,” says Shaji who is a former deputy transport commissioner. 

The traditional snacks and sweets have more takers abroad, purely due to nostalgic value. The team assures that the snacks have a good shelf life if put inside air-tight containers. They are healthy for kids too and contains less trans fat and preservatives. John Thomas, the co-founder of the venture, said the snacks will also create a better eating habit among today’s kids. “Junk food has conquered our dining tables. We grew up eating homemade snacks, and had less health issues then. The cheeda snack is made by mixing pure tomato pulp, and is a good alternative for the store-bought packet potato chips,” adds John.  

