Unruly scenes unfold at Kalamassery municipality

Lissy Karthikeyan, an LDF councillor, was taken to a nearby hospital after she complained of discomfort following the scuffle.

Published: 30th December 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 07:03 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kalamassery municipal council session witnessed unruly scenes on Wednesday after a minor brawl broke out between the conucillors of the ruling UDF and opposition LDF over the early adjournment of the council meeting. The clash at the municipal chairperson’s cabin followed a heated debate that ensued after the opposition councillors alleged that the items on the agenda were passed without holding discussions.

Lissy Karthikeyan, an LDF councillor, was taken to a nearby hospital after she complained of discomfort following the scuffle. Meanwhile, the opposition councillors submitted a dissent note to the municipal secretary and staged a protest outside the municipal office. 

“It is mandatory to issue the minutes of the council meeting to the councillors. However, we have not been receiving them for the past one year. During the last council meeting, we had raised the issue with the chairperson, who then said the minutes will be circulated before the next meeting. However, the minutes were not given even after Wednesday’s meeting and the agenda was passed without discussions,” alleged opposition leader Henny Baby.

Brushing off the allegations, the municipal chairperson Seema Kannan said the council clerk had asked for some time to pass on the copies of the minutes, but the opposition councillors were impatient. “The allegation that the minutes of council meetings over the past year were not circulated is baseless. Also, we decided to pass the agenda because the opposition was trying to disrupt the meeting,” she said. The LDF councillors said they would intensify the protest against the chairperson in the coming days.

