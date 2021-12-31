STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi grounded on New Year’s eve

Since Covid-related restrictions were relaxed a few months ago, lives had started getting back to normal

Published: 31st December 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Illus: soumyadip sinha

By Krishna P S
Express News Service

KOCHI: It is Jissmon Joseph’s second New Year in Kochi. “Looks like it is going to be a shut-in one. But without the curfew, people would crowd the streets and flout social distancing norms. Obviously, we are all frustrated, considering the stress we have been under, but the virus is no joke,” he says. Like many others spending New Year away from their families, Jissmon is planning a house party with friends too.

Sarah Mariam (name changed) was looking forward to this New Year. She used to attend the mass at church and spend a quiet evening with her family. If she is in Kochi, she would go out for dinner with friends. “As the curfew begins at 10pm, there won’t be enough time to eat out. I will be at work till 8-8.30pm. Besides, I have to go to work on January 1, so I will be at my flat, getting some sleep,” said Sarah, a dentist.

However, she believes the night curfew will not help the situation much. “If there was no curfew in place, people would have been forced to stick to Covid protocol at events and parties. Now, people will attend house parties, where the number of participants will not be monitored. Fewer people will wear masks and use sanitisers. Moreover, many Kochiites are heading to Goa for the New Year. Since RT-PCR is not mandatory now for people to re-enter Kerala, most of them could get infected and spread the virus faster. Just two hours of restriction every night won’t do much good if you ask me,” says Sarah.

Michelle John, a hotel employee in the city, says she never planned anything for this New Year anyway because the Omicron scare was looming large. “I have been following the news closely. When Omicron started spreading abroad and was reported in India, I anticipated the situation would turn grim soon. It is good that we have restrictions in place to prevent further problems,” says Michellle.

  • State government imposed night curfew in Kerala from December 30 to January 2    
  • People cannot go out between 10pm and 5am 
  • Along with Kerala, states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi and others have also imposed strict restrictions due to increasing number of Omicron cases
  • Many city folks in Kochi are planning to stay in and celebrate New Year this time. However, some are planning Goa trips due to the night curfew here
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Year Kochi
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp