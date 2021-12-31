STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSRTC reschedules Friday’s cruise party

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC)’s luxury cruise tourism package for December 31, New Year’s eve, has been getting many enquiries from people across the state. To keep up with this demand, KSRTC will arrange another luxury cruise trip on January 1, 2022. The bookings for this trip are now open.

The celebration planned from 9pm to 2am on December 31 will now be held from 4pm to 9pm in compliance with the government’s curfew. The event is being organised in association with Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd (KSINC). 

The tickets are free for children aged under five years. For children aged five to 11 years, tickets are priced at Rs 1,999 per head and the fee is Rs 3,499 for participants older than that.

To keep up with the revised timings, boarding of passengers will start at 3pm from Ernakulam Wharf and Willingdon Island.

