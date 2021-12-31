Night curfew: Kochi tourism sector gets rude shock

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The tourism sector in Kochi is dealing with mass cancellations after the government announced the night curfew from Thursday. From small-scale vendors to houseboats, restaurants and luxury hotels, tourism stakeholders have all been dealt a heavy blow.

Antony Marwin Luis, a member of the Marine Drive Tourist Boat Owners Association, said the restrictions have cost boat owners a loss of Rs 30,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh. “Almost all boats at Marine Drive were booked for night cruises on New Year’s Eve. The last-minute curfew led to mass cancellations. Most of the bookings were by tourists from other districts and states. What is the logic behind such a curfew? For boat owners, the peak business time is between December 15 and January 15,” he said. Hotels in Kochi that had planned elaborate New Year packages are still shocked by the government’s decision.

“The state promised full support for the revival of the tourism sector in Kerala. But such blunderous decisions are giving us further setbacks. The 10pm curfew has spoiled all events at Kochi’s hotels. In states likes Goa and Andhra Pradesh, celebrations are permitted till 1am. There are several tourists from other states who came to Kochi for Christmas and New Year events. They are stranded too,” said Jose Pradeep, director of Hotel Yuvarani Residency and secretary of Kerala Travel Mart.

Homestays and serviced villas in Kochi are also witnessing mass cancellations. Homestays had booked artists from rural areas for programmes. “But all those events have been cancelled. Many artists who were hoping to earn some money this New Year has also been left stranded. Such decisions are taken when the tourism minister is travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod to promote the tourism sector,” said MP Sivadathan, director of Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (HATS).

Libin Joseph, associate director of sales, Four Points by Sheraton, said many youngsters are leaving the city to more happening spots like Goa.

“Many families have left the country too. There is no liquor after 9pm and the curfew starts by 10pm. We are doing a gala dinner at the restaurant and we are offering a staycation too, as the best option,” he said.

Deepraj Mukherjee, general manager at Le Méridien Kochi, said all confirmed guests for the evening were immediately alerted about the curfew and they were cooperative. “I think we can agree the implementation of the night curfew is a move in the right direction, keeping public health in view. Our hotel was also quick to make the necessary adjustments and reschedule events accordingly,” he said.