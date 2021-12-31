STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Water Metro: Cochin Shipyard to deliver first 100-seater e-boat on Friday

This will be the first of the 23 boats which will be built by the CSL for the Water Metro project.

Published: 31st December 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

The first boat built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd for the Water Metro

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first battery-powered electric boat for the `747 crore Water Metro project will be delivered by Cochin Shipyard on Friday. Built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), the boat can accommodate 100 passengers at a time.

This will be the first of the 23 boats which will be built by the CSL for the Water Metro project. “Five more boats are under construction and will be handed over to KMRL in a couple of months. The date for launch of commercial services will be announced soon,” said an officer with the Kochi Water Metro Ltd.

The construction of Water Metro terminals is also progressing. Vyttila and Kakkanad terminals are almost ready and dredging has been completed. Installation of Floating Pontoon is also in the final stage. Vypeen, High Court, Eloor, Cheranalloor and Chittoor terminals will be ready by April 2022. 

Under the project, being implemented with the support of the German Development Bank, KfW, a total of 23 boats with a carrying capacity of 100 passengers and 55 with a capacity of 50 passengers will be rolled out over 76-km route in Kochi backwaters. A total of 38 jetties will be modernised.

It is the first time in the world a centrally-controlled integrated water transport system with a large fleet is powered by battery. Water Metro boats use LTO batteries, which is the latest in battery technology and the safest battery industrially available with a capability for fast charging. The battery can be charged in 10 to 15 minutes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Water Metro Cochin Shipyard
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp