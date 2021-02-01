STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Changampuzha Park to come alive with cultural programmes from today

The park spread across two acres will soon come alive with dances, music recitals, dramas, award presentations and memorial meetings, said R Venugopal, secretary, CSK.

Published: 01st February 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Changampuzha Park

Changampuzha Park (Photo | Changampuzhapark.com)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After 11 months of closure due to pandemic, the Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram (CSK) will resume hosting cultural programs at Changampuzha Park on Monday. The park spread across two acres will soon come alive with dances, music recitals, dramas, award presentations and memorial meetings, said R Venugopal, secretary, CSK.

“Pre-Covid, the centre was busy round the year. We used to host meetings of poets, monthly discussion on literary works, aksharaslokasadas (slogan chanting) and mazhavillu for kids,” said Venugopal. According to him, the pandemic had affected all these.”The programmes organised at the park offered people, especially senior citizens, with a break from the mundane city life,” he said. He also said the CSK was a venue for amateur artists and performers to showcase their talent. “The centre has been hosting programmes for the past 23 years and will enter its 25th year in 2023,” he said.

Once reopened, the events hosted by CSK won’t be as frequent as in the past, Venugopal said. “Previously, we used to hold three programmes daily. Now, we will only stage one programme per day. Also, we have reduced the duration of each programme to one hour,” said Venugopal. According to him, the centre brought in the regulations as per the directives of the district administration and health department. Meanwhile, a brand new audio-visual system has been set up at the park using the MLA’s development fund. “The system will be inaugurated on February 2,” Venugopal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram CSK Changampuzha Park
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp