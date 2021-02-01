Changampuzha Park to come alive with cultural programmes from today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After 11 months of closure due to pandemic, the Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram (CSK) will resume hosting cultural programs at Changampuzha Park on Monday. The park spread across two acres will soon come alive with dances, music recitals, dramas, award presentations and memorial meetings, said R Venugopal, secretary, CSK.

“Pre-Covid, the centre was busy round the year. We used to host meetings of poets, monthly discussion on literary works, aksharaslokasadas (slogan chanting) and mazhavillu for kids,” said Venugopal. According to him, the pandemic had affected all these.”The programmes organised at the park offered people, especially senior citizens, with a break from the mundane city life,” he said. He also said the CSK was a venue for amateur artists and performers to showcase their talent. “The centre has been hosting programmes for the past 23 years and will enter its 25th year in 2023,” he said.

Once reopened, the events hosted by CSK won’t be as frequent as in the past, Venugopal said. “Previously, we used to hold three programmes daily. Now, we will only stage one programme per day. Also, we have reduced the duration of each programme to one hour,” said Venugopal. According to him, the centre brought in the regulations as per the directives of the district administration and health department. Meanwhile, a brand new audio-visual system has been set up at the park using the MLA’s development fund. “The system will be inaugurated on February 2,” Venugopal said.