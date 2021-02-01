Fire destroys supermarket at Piravom in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A massive fire broke out at a supermarket in Piravom on Sunday night leaving the three-storeyed building gutted. While no one was injured, losses are estimated to run into crores of rupees. According to the Fire and Rescue Services, the fire occurred at Karthika supermarket, near Piravom market, around 6pm.

Though the shop had customers at the time, everyone ran out immediately after spotting the blaze. While fire tenders from the Piravom fire station were pressed into service, the fire engulfed the entire area.

Subsequently, fire and rescue units from Mulanthuruthy, Koothattukulam and Gandhinagar too joined in the fire-fighting. After the efforts of 30 units, the fire was brought under control by 8pm.

“A large quantity of cooking oil kept inside the shop caught fire. Hence, the fire engulfed the entire building. Local residents also joined in the fire-fighting operations,” said an officer with the Fire and Rescue Services.

A tragedy was averted as the fire did not spread to the nearby shops, said the officer. “A preliminary inquiry revealed that a short circuit caused the fire. The building was renovated recently,” said the officer.

A detailed examination will be carried out on Monday to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, the Fire and Rescue Services said. A team led by District Fire Officer A S Jogy carried out the fire-fighting operations.