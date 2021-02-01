New Cardiological Society of India president felicitated

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cardiovascular Research Society on Sunday felicitated Dr P P Mohanan, who has been elected the national president of the Cardiological Society of India (CSI). Dr Mohanan, who serves as the director and HOD of Cardiology at West Fort High Tech Hospital, Thrissur, is credited with the first quality-improvement study in chronic heart failure in India and the largest randomised study for quality improvement in acute coronary syndrome.

He has also received the distinguished service award from former president Dr A P J Abdul Kalam at the World Congress of Clinical and Preventive Cardiology. Mayor M Anilkumar was the chief guest at the function. CSI Kerala chapter vice-presidents Dr Geevar Zachariah and Dr Venugopal K, secretary Dr Jabir A, IMA Kochi branch president Dr T V Ravi, and Dr Jimmy George spoke.