STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Comic retake

Kottayam native Anoop Velayudhan has transformed beloved characters from the iconic comic strip Mayavi by recreating them with faces of popular Malayalam actors

Published: 02nd February 2021 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 01:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: For many who grew up in the 1980s and 90s, the adventures of the righteous imp Mayavi from the iconic eponymous comic strip was perhaps an indelible part of their childhood. As one of the most read children’s comics in Kerala, Mayavi is sure to evoke nostalgia. But did you ever wonder how its many characters inhabiting a dark, secluded forest would look if they were donned by popular actors? Kottayam-native Anoop Velayudhan has the answer.

Through his digital paintings which are being shared extensively on social media platforms, Anoop has transformed the classic comic strip by recreating the characters of Luttappi, Kuttusan, Dakini, Vikraman, Muthu and Puttalu with the faces of actors Bijukuttan, Mamukkoya, Philomina, Shammi Thilakan, Ramesh Pisharody and Chemban Vinod Jose. 

“I have the VCD of Mayavi. However, the animation didn’t impress me much. At first, I painted the character of Kuttusan based on the original comic itself but soon lost interest. One day, my friend sent me a sticker featuring Bijukuttan on WhatsApp. I found it compelling and thought about matching familiar faces of actors with these characters,” says Anoop.

Although he found the exercise amusing, picking the celebrities for each character was tricky. “The sticker inspired me to try Luttappi with Bijukuttan; that was well appreciated. Since it’s an old comic strip, I needed to match an actor from the 80s for Kuttusan. I wanted people to relate to the painting, that’s how I chose Mamukkoya. Philomina was my obvious choice for Dakini.

Shammi Thilakan has acted in some villainous and comic roles. So I chose him for Vikraman. The face of Ramesh Pisharody was in my mind from the beginning for Muthu,” adds Anoop, who publishes his works through the page ‘Art of Anoop’.

The latest painting from him was that of Puttalu featuring Chemban Vinod Jose. “The character is a serious one when compared to others. The painting of Mayavi will be revealed only in the end as I want people to be absorbed in the series,” says Anoop. He’s getting tremendous response for the paintings. 

“I knew that the series would work only if I incorporate familiar faces. However, I never expected it to be so well received or that people would be sharing my work on various Facebook groups. I’m elated with all the messages I have been receiving. The encouragement is a driving force to draw the other characters in the series.”

Anoop has been settled with his family in Bengaluru for the past 15 years. A self-taught artist, he does watercolour, acrylic, pencil, and digital sketches. “I recently started painting again as a stressbuster. Now, with my works being appreciated, I wish to do new ones whenever I get time.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp