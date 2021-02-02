STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Green your walls!

Vertical gardens can be a great solution for aspiring gardeners with paucity of space

Published: 02nd February 2021

By Gayathri Krishna
Express News Service

KOCHI: With apartment living becoming the norm in urban cities, limited outdoor space prevents many from using their green thumb and achieve their dreams of nurturing a green oasis. However, as they say, where there is a will, there definitely is a way. A number of smart gardening solutions can now be employed by those with paucity of space. Container gardening, vertical gardening, tower gardening and indoor gardening are a few of the many options that can give your home a revamped look.Kochi-based Vandana Viswanath, architect and founder of ‘Greenzscapes’, a landscape design and consultancy firm that offers services including garden design and execution, dishes out the concept of vertical gardening and its benefits.

“Vertical gardens, also known as living walls, are gradually becoming popular for both residential structures and work areas. A vertical garden grows upward using a trellis or other support system, rather than spreading on the ground (horizontally). The medium can be soil, water or any substitute substrate,” says Vandana. Such gardens can also be a better alternative to transform any empty space into something aesthetically pleasing and creatively stimulating. Another advantage is that one can grow flowers, fruits, or vegetables with the set up.

“What may have seemed like an unusable spot can suddenly turn out to be full of vast potential. Vertical gardens have obvious positive impact on the environment and will also help in insulating your building. You can also grow varieties of plants and also cultivate and consume your own vegetation from these spaces,” adds Vandana.

Proper irrigation systems and fertilising play an important role in maintaining vertical gardens. “A hydroponic setup can be convenient and easy to maintain compared to traditional soil-based systems. Maintenance work such as de-weeding, fertilisation, replacing of dead or infected plants, checking of the irrigation system, must be done every month,” says Vandana whose company also offers services for large scale landscape designs, vertical gardening and farming.

What will it cost you?
The cost of setting up a vertical garden depends upon the space and medium used. Vertical gardens with soil are less expensive but higher on the maintenance side. Meanwhile, water medium hydroponics system requires more capital investment but can prove more economical in the long run. Vertical gardens can be customised in accodance with space available. They can cover the area of a table or soar over an entire building.

