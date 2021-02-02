STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Look out for signs of cervical cancer

Cervical cancer is the most common gynaecologic cancer diagnosed in women worldwide.

By Dr Praveena Elizabeth Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Cervical cancer is the most common gynaecologic cancer diagnosed in women worldwide. What is concerning is that 25 per cent of new cervical cancer cases in the world and 27 per cent of deaths due to the same are reported from India. Last year, as many as 1,22,844 new cervical cancer cases were reported in the country. Cervical cancer develops in a young population and 99.7 per cent of cases are associated with Human Papilloma Virus — a viral infection caused through skin-to-skin contact.

Thus, early screening, proper vaccination and implementation of awareness programmes are crucial in reducing the incidence of cervical cancer. Usually, 78 per cent of women affected with cervical cancer are between the age group of 30 and 39 years. Median age at diagnosis is 49 years.Most early cancers are asymptomatic. However, in some instances, one will observe a watery, blood-stained vaginal discharge, intermittent vaginal bleeding following coitus and uncontrollable bleeding from the tumour bed. Whenever, such symptoms occur, the patient should immediately consult a doctor.  

The screening of cervical cancer is started at age 25 years in India, regardless of sexual history. The various screening tests conducted are HPV tests, Cytology by PAP test, co-testing with both HPV and cytology and VIA-visual inspection with acetic acid.

PAP test can be successful in reducing the incidence of cervical cancer by 79 per cent and mortality by 70 per cent. Liquid Based Cytology (LBC) screens for precancerous and cancerous exfoliative cervicovaginal cells.

The visual inspection of cervix with acetic acid is a simple, effective and inexpensive outpatient screening test that can be combined with simple treatment procedures for early cervical lesions.However, in order to keep the disease at bay, women must undergo screening tests frequently.

Women within the age group of 25 and 65 are advised to undergo a PAP test every three years or a co-testing every five years. Women above 65 years can discontinue screening if they documented three negative cytology results or two negative co-tests in the previous 15 years. Based on the cytology results, patients are advised about the frequency of tests they should undergo. 

