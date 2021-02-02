STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Metro ‘Janakeeya Yatra’ case: Chandy appears before court

The court had summoned them for examination under Section 313 of the CrPC. 

Published: 02nd February 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy coming out of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Kochi on Monday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy appeared before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Special Court for MPs and MLAs) here on Monday in the case related to the alleged ruckus caused during a journey on board the Kochi Metro by UDF leaders in the name of a ‘Janakeeya Yatra’ on June 20, 2017. Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath also appeared before the court. The court had summoned them for examination under Section 313 of the CrPC. 

The police had registered a case against 30 UDF leaders including Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. However, Chennithala and UDF convener M M Hassan, who were also summoned, did not appear before the court. The court directed them to be present on February 22. V D Satheesan, MLA, Hibi Eden, MP, Shafi Parambil, MLA and AICC secretary P C Vishnunath are set to appear before the court on Tuesday. 

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the assistant line superintendent of Kochi Metro. The police implicated the leaders for offences under Section 143 (unlawful assembly) and 147 (rioting) of IPC, and Section 62 (prohibition of demonstrations upon metro railway) and 63 (penalty for travelling on the roof) of Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act. The ‘Janakeeya Yatra’ between Aluva and Palarivattom, led by Chandy, was held in protest against the alleged neglect of UDF leaders during the inauguration of Kochi Metro.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro Oommen Chandy
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp