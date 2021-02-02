Metro ‘Janakeeya Yatra’ case: Chandy appears before court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy appeared before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Special Court for MPs and MLAs) here on Monday in the case related to the alleged ruckus caused during a journey on board the Kochi Metro by UDF leaders in the name of a ‘Janakeeya Yatra’ on June 20, 2017. Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath also appeared before the court. The court had summoned them for examination under Section 313 of the CrPC.

The police had registered a case against 30 UDF leaders including Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. However, Chennithala and UDF convener M M Hassan, who were also summoned, did not appear before the court. The court directed them to be present on February 22. V D Satheesan, MLA, Hibi Eden, MP, Shafi Parambil, MLA and AICC secretary P C Vishnunath are set to appear before the court on Tuesday.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the assistant line superintendent of Kochi Metro. The police implicated the leaders for offences under Section 143 (unlawful assembly) and 147 (rioting) of IPC, and Section 62 (prohibition of demonstrations upon metro railway) and 63 (penalty for travelling on the roof) of Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act. The ‘Janakeeya Yatra’ between Aluva and Palarivattom, led by Chandy, was held in protest against the alleged neglect of UDF leaders during the inauguration of Kochi Metro.