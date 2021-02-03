STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FACT looks for turnaround after budget

The capital outlay of `340 crore set aside in the Union budget for 2021-22 will help the Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) Ltd, the first largescale fertiliser plant in the country.

Published: 03rd February 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Cash, Capital, investment

Representational image

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The capital outlay of Rs 340 crore set aside in the Union budget for 2021-22 will help the Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) Ltd, the first largescale fertiliser plant in the country. Though the allocation is huge compared to Rs 50 crore in 2020-21, it has come as capital outlay for capacity expansion. The PSU had monetised its land holdings by handing over 481.79 acres of land at Kochi division to Kerala government and received funds to the tune of Rs 967 crore in December, 2019.

The fund raised through monetisation was utilised to clear dues and steps were taken to address shortage of working capital. The company has tendered works to the tune of `600 crore as part of the capacity enhancement plan which includes construction of a new NP plant with a capacity of five lakh tonnes and an ammonia storage tank to ensure sustainable operation. “Steps have been taken to enhance fertiliser production, upgrade logistics and improve market share. Tenders have been floated and the work will start soon,” said a FACT official.

