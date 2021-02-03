Illegal telephone exchange busted

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Malappuram native who allegedly ran an illegal telephone exchange which routed international calls using internet protocols has landed in police custody. The police launched a probe based on input provided by telecom operators.A team of officers raided a building at Thrikkakara and an apartment building at Marine Drive. The police seized digital devices and other electronic gadgets used for running the illegal exchange. Assistant Commissioner K Lalji led the team that coordinated the raids.

The police said the parallel exchange was catering to the telephonic requirements of a large number of non-resident Keralites by converting international calls to local calls. That way, the illegal exchange enabled people save money, with the operators charging a commission for the service.

The police said they have launched a detailed probe as the parallel tele-communication service was widely used by rackets for communicating gold smuggling and hawala deals.Earlier, the police had busted similar illegal telephone exchanges in Kozhikode and Malappuram from where they seized hundreds of SIM cards and call converter instruments.