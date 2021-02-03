One seat in Ernakulam should be given to woman leader: KV Thomas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior Congress leader K V Thomas has demanded to allocate a seat which the party can win in Ernakulam district to a woman leader.“I am not interested in contesting from any seat. The Congress party is taking a final call on the candidates,” he told mediapersons here on Tuesday.

Responding to queries on whether he would be in the fray if the party asks him to contest, Thomas said that he was not aware of it as no leader has communicated with him in this regard. “The selection of the candidate should be based on winnability,” he said.If age is set as the standard for candidature, there should be a clear-cut norm that applies to all, Thomas added. Earlier, there were reports that Thomas was demanding a seat for his daughter.