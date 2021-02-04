STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A well-lit path for the transgender community

According to the officials, all schemes were devised after long-term studies involving members from each community.

Transgenders

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: With over 50 different schemes directly impacting the lives of transgenders, differently-abled and senior citizens, the Social Justice Department will be providing financial and social support to the communities that have been ignored for long. Out of the numerous schemes for transgenders, financial assistance for Sex Reassignment Surgery (SRS) has garnered widespread support in the community. Under the scheme, a person will receive a maximum assistance of `2 lakh for the surgery and `3,000 for further treatment. “We are getting numerous applications from the transgender community on the SRS scheme. The department has approved all applications we have received so far,” said Sheeba George, director, Social Justice Department. 

According to the officials, all schemes were devised after long-term studies involving members from each community. “We introduced ‘Mazhavillu’ scheme after consulting the transgender community. The umbrella scheme provides initiatives like educational assistance, skill development and vocational training. Through these, we conduct equivalency exams and support their higher studies. Many beneficiaries are now studying aviation and other professional courses” she said. 

Currently, scholarships for 100 transgender people are provided under the continuing education programme ‘Samanwaya’ and Shalabham scheme. “Under the skill development programme, we are providing `8,500 per person to learn driving. As part of the initiative, five transgenders are selected from each district. We are also providing `4,000 to the community members for accommodation,” she added. 

The department is also giving a helping hand to the children of prisoners who are pursuing professional courses, with annual assistance of `1 lakh. It also provides `2,000 to visually impaired mothers. As per the scheme, financial assistance will be provided to the mothers until the child completes two years. Meanwhile, ‘Abhaya Kiranam’ project ensures `1,000 to the relatives of destitute widows. 

Financial support to intercaste marriage
In a revolutionary move, the department is providing financial assistance to intercaste married couples through one-time assistance of `30,000. “Eight couples have received the support so far. The same assistance is being provided to legally married transgender couples and differently-abled women of differently-abled parents,” said the official  
 

transgender community
