Councillor protests, road work to begin

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A councillor’s protest against the stalled Kakkanad- Kollamkudimugal road in Thrikkakara municipality resulted in resumption of work after a gap of nearly two years.

Unni Kakkanad, representing Mavelipuram, staged a protest against municipal authorities on Tuesday. The protest was called off after officials agreed to resume work. Authorities said the cost of replacing the drinking water pipes will be paid to KWA and the tendering process will be completed within 10 days.