A month after elections, posters and banners yet to be removed

Despite instructions from dist admn to remove materials soon after polls, many ignored them

Published: 05th February 2021 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Campaign materials are still can be seen in every nook and cranny of the city | A Sanesh

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: 55-year-old Ramachandran (name changed), a resident of Kochi city, had given permission to a political party to use the newly painted boundary wall of his house to stick posters during the local body election campaign. Though the candidate won from the division by a slim margin, the posters and campaign materials still remain on the wall.

“It was nearly a couple of months ago we shifted from a rented house to our own house. I have already made several requests to the candidate and the other party workers to remove the posters and restore the boundary wall to the old condition. It was after they had agreed to do so that I decided to give the space. Since they are powerful people, we don’t have the guts to remove them. We are really fed up with their attitude,” said Ramachandran. 

Not only Ramachandran, several others including motorists are facing the threat due to banners. Election campaign materials, including posters, banners, graffiti and festoons, are still visible at different places near Palarivattom, Kaloor, South railway station and other areas of the city.Though the district administration had given clear instructions to the political parties to remove these soon after the elections, many of them have ignored them. 

“The banners and flex boards erected on the roadside are really a threat. Many of them are dangling over main roads. The district administration should take stringent measures to remove the banners and boards,” said Akshay R, a youngster.

Meanwhile, S Jayakrishnan, BJP district president, admitted that the campaign materials are still seen in several areas. “We have already given clear instructions to the lower committees to remove the campaign materials. Strict measures will be taken to ensure it,” he said. Leaders of of other parties also agreed. “This is a major issue. We will take it up in the corporation council. Clear instructions will be given to the authorities concerned,” said Mayor M Anilkumar.

‘Revenue recovery cases will be initiated’
District Collector S Suhas said revenue recovery cases will be initiated against the candidates. “The district administration has already taken steps to remove the materials. A direction has been given to the candidates. If they fail to take action, revenue recovery proceedings will be initiated,” Suhas said.

