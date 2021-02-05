A stitch in shimmer

Gayathri Krishna By

KOCHI: Passion for art and fashion designing drove Amitha Allwin to start ‘Shimmering Shades’, a Kochi-based online store for hand-embroidered home decor products.“I was someone who has always wanted to create something of my own and had made up my mind to become an entrepreneur after completing my education. Eventually, I realised my interest in embroidery and thought of creating variations with the craft,” quipped Amitha.

On gauging the market, she came up with the idea of embroidered hoops which could be perfect personalised gifting options for our loved ones.Shimmering Shades, which initially sold designer clothes, now focuses on promoting art and handmade items. Its signature product is the bespoke embroidered hoop designed as per customers’ requests. Amitha has also introduced specially curated hampers for occasions such as Valentine’s Day, Christmas, New Year, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

“Though we started off with designer clothing, the demand for personalised products and gifts gave us an opportunity to explore more handmade products. This way, I could also showcase my special fondness for embroidery. Currently, we are specialising in pet portraits,” she said.

Amitha is also planning to expand her range of products by accepting bulk orders for handmade goodies. “During the lockdown, we uploaded embroidery tutorial videos on our social media feed to keep our followers engaged. Our future plans include one-day workshops and classes for those who are interested in art and craft,” she added. “I believe perfection in work is what attracts customers.

Our ability to come up with innovative ideas, which goes with the trend, helps us sustain our business and goodwill,” she said. After completing her graduation from CMS College, Coimbatore, Amitha worked as a video jockey in a popular Malayalam channel for three years. She pursued a master’s diploma in fashion designing from an institute in Kochi simultaneously.

