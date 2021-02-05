STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Archaeology dept to breathe life into Jew cemetery

After being neglected for years, the centuries-old Jew cemetery in the heart of Kochi is getting a fresh lease of life.

Published: 05th February 2021 05:33 AM

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: After being neglected for years, the centuries-old Jew cemetery in the heart of Kochi is getting a fresh lease of life. The historic monument -- believed to be constructed in the 16th century -- was a reminder of Kochi’s historic ties with the Jewish communities. However, the cemetery was invaded by creepers, shrubs and reptiles, over the past few years. 

Located on Market Road behind St Teresa’s Convent Girls Higher Secondary School, the cemetery will receive a facelift as the state Archaeology Department has decided to kickstart the renovation in the coming weeks. Archaeology Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran will inaugurate the works. 

“The area was turning into dumping yard lately. Though the department has cleared the area earlier and planned continuous maintenance, our plans and the tendering process was derailed with the lockdown. Now, we are looking to clear the area, renovate the tombs and fence the cemetery to restrict waste dumping hereafter,” said Dineshan E, director, Archeology Department.     

The one-acre plot has 47 tombs, though many have deteriorated. “Though we are exploring the tourism potential of the area by providing a space for visitors, all renovations will be executed by keeping their religious ceremonies in mind. A discussion was held with the community leaders. They raised their objections towards excessive beautification. We have cleared soil deposit in the area and documented the specialities of the tombs,” he said. According to the officials, the renovation design will be based on the inputs put forth by the community members.

 “Our focus will be on reviving the lost importance of the structure by renovating the tombs and securing the area. Earlier, we had a meeting with the members and Hibi Eden MP,” said the official. 
Shop owners nearby have welcomed the move. “The area had turned into a nightmare. With the constant dumping of waste by anti-socials and the overgrown shrubs turned the place into a haven for snakes. With the renovation, we are hoping the issue will be resolved,” said Shanil V, a merchant. 

Estimate C50 lakh

Facilities Renovation of tombs, fencing over walls and visitor’s area

