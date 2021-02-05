STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Backwaters waste away

Gone are the days of pristine backwaters.

Published: 05th February 2021

The waste accumulated at Marine Drive

By Ramu R
KOCHI: Gone are the days of pristine backwaters. Those at the Marine Drive have now turned into a dumpsite. Cement bags, plastic and electronic waste are discarded by miscreants into the water body. “At this rate, walkers will be unable to use the walkway post its renovation if the issue is unsolved,” said Ranjit Thampy, an activist. Visitors at the walkway also pointed out that dirty water from apartments nearby flowed directly into the backwaters. 

“A sewage treatment plant was installed at the apartment recently following a High Court order. But apartment authorities refuse to reuse the water,” a walker said. He stressed that water wasn’t efficiently treated at the sewage plant set up by the corporation at St Teresa’s College either. “Only solid waste is removed using a filter at the treatment plant. While the untreated sewage flows into the backwaters,” the walker said. However, flat authorities have dismissed the allegations. “We use the treated water for gardening and washing,” said the apartment caretaker.   

Garbage everywhere
Apart from Marine Drive, dumping of toilet waste is a common practice on the Container Road, Aloor and near the Kadambrayar river in Kakkanad. According to residents, waste is being dumped on the premises of the Container Road by private tankers at night. 

Environmental activist C R Neelakandan demanded the upgrading of existing sewage systems by the corporation to permanently solve waste dumping. “The capacity of the sewage treatment plant at Kadavanthra is inadequate to meet the needs of the city. The authorities also need to react quickly as the backwater cannot hold the excess load of waste. It is shrinking rapidly in many places of the city due to encroachments,” he said. 

Meanwhile, Mayor M Anilkumar said, “We have set up a coordination committee for the same and will raise this issue soon. Funds and penal provisions for implementing waste management systems are obtainable. But, we require public support to set up sewage treatment plants,” he said. The Mayor also added that the corporation plans to establish a sewage treatment plant in Palluruthy.           

