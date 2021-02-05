STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure incident-free plan panel meet: HC to police

He should capture video footage of protocol violations, if any. In case of any violations from any quarter, action should be taken against those responsible irrespective of  political allegiance.

Published: 05th February 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the circle inspector of police, Kunnathunad, to ensure that there is no threat to law and order in Kunnathunad grama panchayat area during the planning committee meeting scheduled on Friday. The court also directed the sectoral magistrate concerned to be present in person at the time of the meeting to ensure Covid protocol compliance. He should capture video footage of protocol violations, if any. In case of any violations from any quarter, action should be taken against those responsible irrespective of  political allegiance.

Justice Anil K Narendran issued the order on the petition filed by Nithamol M V, president of the Kunnathunad grama panchayat ruled by  Twenty20, seeking police protection for convening the panchayat committee, standing committees,  planning committee, working group and grama sabha in the panchayat.  Blaze K Jose, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that a section of people is obstructing the functioning of a democratically elected constitutional body.

Their conduct posed a challenge to the rule of law.K V Sohan, state attorney, submitted that police should take necessary steps to ensure that there is no threat to law and order in the locality at the time of the meeting of the planning committee.

