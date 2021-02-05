STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi Metro offers special benefits for women and students

To promote safe public transport among women and students, Kochi Metro has launched an exclusive scheme in the Kochi1 Card for women and students.

Kochi metro

Kochi metro. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To promote safe public transport among women and students, Kochi Metro has launched an exclusive scheme in the Kochi1 Card for women and students. Under the scheme, issuance fee, annual fee and one-time top-up charge will be waived off subject to a one-time recharge of `150. The Kochi1 Card with the special scheme can be availed from all Metro stations by submitting a valid identity proof. The offer is valid for two months.

The scheme was launched by Kochi Metro MD Alkesh Kumar Sharma at a function held at the St Teresa’s College. “The Kochi Metro has always given importance to women empowerment. This scheme will promote the usage of Metro as the safest mode of public transport among women and all students. Kochi Metro is working towards first and last mile connectivity by increasing the feeder service through e-rikshaw/e-bus and other modes of transport to enable a hassle-free journey,” Sharma said.

He said Kochi Metro resumed services, post lockdown, from September 7, and has taken steps to follow scrupulously the safety guidelines issued by the government and the SOPs issued for metros by the Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs. 

“This has resulted in a steady increase in the daily ridership numbers touching, approximately, 27,000 commuters a day,” he said. Marking the launch of the scheme, the Kochi1 Card was handed over to St Teresa’s College Principal Lizzy Mathew. Later, the card was issued by Axis Bank to more than 50 students.

