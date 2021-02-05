Permanent nurseries to be set up in all districts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Forest Minister K Raju said permanent nurseries would be set up in all the districts to produce and distribute high-quality saplings. The Minister added that the nurseries will be set up under the leadership of the Social Forestry Department. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Thiruvananthapuram District Nursery on the premises of Poojappura Central Jail.

“With nurseries being set up in every district, saplings can be distributed throughout the year,” he said. The nursery has been set up at Rs 80 lakh on an acre of land owned by the Department of Prisons. A polyhouse, shade house, rain shelter, shed for staff, storage shelter, and digital plant library have also been set up.