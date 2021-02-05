STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Spruce up your ride!

Launched by three youngsters, the Wipe24 app connects vehicle owners with nearby automobile service centres 

Published: 05th February 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By  Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Often, we hesitate to make the dreaded trip to automobile service centres. The eventuality of waiting in long queues seems too big a price to pay despite the long-delayed sprucing up your vehicle needs. This urged brothers Adheesh Thalekkara, Adhun Thalekkara and their friend Kiran Parameswaran to launch an app which would provide a one-stop solution for your car’s maintenance and service requirements. ‘Wipe24’ connects a user to the nearby service centre where one can get his or her vehicle serviced without any hassles.

“A lot of people may have had to wait for hour or even days to get their vehicles repaired. Considerable time is lost that way. With our app they can avoid it,” says Adheesh the CEO of Wipe24. A user who downloads the app can access the list of service centres in the vicinity.

He or she can then select a service centre, choose a package according to the type of the vehicle and book multiple slots. The slot is confirmed by the respective service centre and the user gets a confirmation message back. “The app currently offers cleaning, car detailing and decarbonisation services. We are in the process of adding more centres,” adds Adheesh.

Adhun takes care of the app’s technical area while Kiran helms marketing. The user is charged a booking fee according to the package selected. “The cost of the service chosen is to be paid at the service centre. Booking charge is deducted to make sure only genuine customers use the app.”

The team has already enlisted around 10 service centres from all districts except Idukki and Wayanad. They are soon planning to add a ‘spot wash’ feature in the app.

“People can avail car wash services at their residence through this feature. We will hire employees who will visit the homes of the customers and give their vehicle a complete wash. The service will be operated by us in major cities while a franchise system will be in place in other towns,” says Adheesh.

While associated service centres have the option of rejecting a user’s request, the founders of the app affirm that Wipe24 would aid in boosting their business. “The app will benefit the centres. Many people are particular that their vehicle looks spick and span. Our primary target is such customers.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp