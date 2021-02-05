Technical glitches on Co-WIN hamper vaccination drive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Health workers in the district have expressed their concerns over the technical glitches and closure of the Co-WIN app as the first phase of the vaccination drive comes to a close. The inadequate time period for completing the registration process and the lack of proper guidelines from the Health Department were questioned by health workers. “We barely had a weeks’ time to upload our details. Also, the registration format on the app was erroneous, which delayed the process further,” said a 68-year-old doctor who works at a clinic in Perumbavoor.

K K Muraleedharan, president, Aluva Branch (Indian Medical Association) pointed out the lack of awareness regarding the registration procedure as the primary reason for the delay. “Retired government doctors who were practising at their homes experienced technical difficulties since they had to complete the registration process on their own without any help from hospitals.

We have also prepared a list of unregistered people from our area and sent it to the DMO,” he said. T V Ravi, president, IMA Kochi Chapter, is hopeful that the Co-WIN app will resume functioning soon. “A majority of the health workers have already registered and vaccination drives are progressing at every major hospital in the city,” he said. More vaccination centres in the state to meet the needs of the public is a priority. “Once the government gives us permission, we are planning to supply the vaccines produced by the Serum Institute of India since it has been proven to be safe,” said P T Zachariah, IMA state president.

However, Sivadas, Reproductive and Child Health officer, who is in charge of the vaccination drive in the district, said that no major difficulties were experienced during the registration process. He added that 397 vaccination centres in the district were sufficient to deal with any future contingencies. “So far 32,000 health workers in the district have received the vaccine,” he said.