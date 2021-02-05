STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Technical glitches on Co-WIN hamper vaccination drive

Health workers in the district have expressed their concerns over the technical glitches and closure of the Co-WIN app as the first phase of the vaccination drive comes to a close.

Published: 05th February 2021 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Health workers in the district have expressed their concerns over the technical glitches and closure of the Co-WIN app as the first phase of the vaccination drive comes to a close. The inadequate time period for completing the registration process and the lack of proper guidelines from the Health Department were questioned by health workers. “We barely had a weeks’ time to upload our details. Also, the registration format on the app was erroneous, which delayed the process further,” said a 68-year-old doctor who works at a clinic in Perumbavoor.

K K Muraleedharan, president, Aluva Branch (Indian Medical Association) pointed out the lack of awareness regarding the registration procedure as the primary reason for the delay. “Retired government doctors who were practising at their homes experienced technical difficulties since they had to complete the registration process on their own without any help from hospitals.

We have also prepared a list of unregistered people from our area and sent it to the DMO,” he said. T V Ravi, president, IMA Kochi Chapter, is hopeful that the Co-WIN app will resume functioning soon. “A majority of the health workers have already registered and vaccination drives are progressing at every major hospital in the city,” he said. More vaccination centres in the state to meet the needs of the public is a priority. “Once the government gives us permission, we are planning to supply the vaccines produced by the Serum Institute of India since it has been proven to be safe,” said P T Zachariah, IMA state president. 

However, Sivadas, Reproductive and Child Health officer, who is in charge of the vaccination drive in the district, said that no major difficulties were experienced during the registration process. He added that 397 vaccination centres in the district were sufficient to deal with any future contingencies. “So far 32,000 health workers in the district have received the vaccine,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Health workers Co-WIN COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp