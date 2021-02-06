STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Aimed for the stars, landed on the moon

 Sidhartha Babu, a paraplegic shooter from Thiruvananthapuram, has come through with flying colours in the national para shooting selection trials held in New Delhi.

Published: 06th February 2021 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Sidhartha Babu, a paraplegic shooter from Thiruvananthapuram.

Sidhartha Babu, a paraplegic shooter from Thiruvananthapuram.

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sidhartha Babu, a paraplegic shooter from Thiruvananthapuram, has come through with flying colours in the national para shooting selection trials held in New Delhi. Topping the trials in the 50-metre prone rifle event, he has booked a berth in the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup slated to be held in Al Ain, UAE, from March 15 to 26. 

The unprecedented challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown could not deter him from giving his best. “This is the first competition after the lockdown. I’m happy that I finished first in both the trials despite the huge break,” said Sidhartha.

A self-taught shooter, he had won a quota place to compete in the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, which was postponed because of the pandemic. “I’m thrilled because I replicated my performance in the 2019 World Shooting Para Sport Championships in Sydney after a gap of 11 months,” he said.

Para shooting being an outdoor event, it was a challenge for Sidhartha to continue his practice during the lockdown. “With all shooting ranges shut, the lockdown restrictions made practice impossible. But that didn’t dissuade me and I set up an indoor shooting range at home. I moved to a secluded place at Vithura to continue with my training. Setting up the shooting range and moving to a new place were a daunting task as I did it all on my own,” he said. 

The extended break from competition helped him focus on sharpening his skills. “The lockdown was a very fruitful time. During training, I beat my personal best at least three times,” he said.Sidhartha also took part in a virtual shooting championship organised by German organisation MEC under the supervision of Heinz Reinkemeier, who coached Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra. 

“I managed to set a new personal best in that competition too. It’s all about how we decide to survive a difficult situation,” he said.In 2002, Sidhartha had met with a motor accident which left him paralysed from waist down. But he decided to take the fight head on to excel in academics and shooting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sidhartha Babu paraplegic shooter Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp