STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Master plan to make Kadamakudy official tourist destination ready

Once administrative sanction is accorded, DTPC plans to launch preliminary works in April

Published: 06th February 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Two teenagers clicking pictures with a Chinese fishing net as backdrop in Kadamakudy | A Sanesh

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kadamakudy islands located in the backwaters of Kochi are now becoming one of the most sought-after tourist destinations because of their sheer natural beauty — the fields and their mud banks and the picturesque scenery.Considering the potential of the islands to find a place in the list of official tourist destinations in Kerala, the Tourism Department and District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) have decided to prepare a master plan for the islands.

Accordingly, the Kadamakudy Aqua Agriculture Tourism Society (KAATS) has prepared a detailed project report and master plan.“Based on the master plan, in-principle nod was given by the Tourism Department for the implementation of `5 crore worth of project on the island for launching water sport activities. The introduction of small boats will increase the number of visitors to the islands. The visitors will be taken for a walk to experience life and nature of the islands,” KAATS project consultant Mahesh Gopalakrishnan told TNIE.

The islands of Kadamakudy panchayat which come under the project include Valiya Kadamakudy, Chariyanthuruthu, Chenoor, Kandanad, Korambadam, Kothadu, Moolampilly, Pizhala, Paliyamthuruthu, Cheriya Kadamakudy, Murikkakkara and Vattappottassery.He said that under the project, various start-ups that are connected with sustainable agriculture will be roped in to launch boats suitable for the area. “The major attraction of the package will be the ‘local walk’ under which the visitors will be guided to walk through the field banks. Cycling activities, facilities to row country boats and houseboats are also under the plan,” he added.

The pokkali fields, the backwaters and small islets (known as Thuruthu) are the biggest attractions of the islands. “There are pokkali fields where farmers cultivate prawn during off-season. They also cultivate crab and small fish, including local varieties like ‘pallathy’. The plan also includes providing the facility for a live fish cooking experience,” added Mahesh.

He said that once administrative sanction is accorded for the project, the DTPC is planning to launch the preliminary work in April.The Kadamakudy islands are expected to draw more tourists in the coming years once the bridges connecting them are completed. The proponents of the project said that they do not want to alter the natural setting of the region by undertaking major construction activities. “That is why we have opted for sustainable growth through eco-friendly proposals,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kadamakudy islands Kochi
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp