Master plan to make Kadamakudy official tourist destination ready

KOCHI: The Kadamakudy islands located in the backwaters of Kochi are now becoming one of the most sought-after tourist destinations because of their sheer natural beauty — the fields and their mud banks and the picturesque scenery.Considering the potential of the islands to find a place in the list of official tourist destinations in Kerala, the Tourism Department and District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) have decided to prepare a master plan for the islands.

Accordingly, the Kadamakudy Aqua Agriculture Tourism Society (KAATS) has prepared a detailed project report and master plan.“Based on the master plan, in-principle nod was given by the Tourism Department for the implementation of `5 crore worth of project on the island for launching water sport activities. The introduction of small boats will increase the number of visitors to the islands. The visitors will be taken for a walk to experience life and nature of the islands,” KAATS project consultant Mahesh Gopalakrishnan told TNIE.

The islands of Kadamakudy panchayat which come under the project include Valiya Kadamakudy, Chariyanthuruthu, Chenoor, Kandanad, Korambadam, Kothadu, Moolampilly, Pizhala, Paliyamthuruthu, Cheriya Kadamakudy, Murikkakkara and Vattappottassery.He said that under the project, various start-ups that are connected with sustainable agriculture will be roped in to launch boats suitable for the area. “The major attraction of the package will be the ‘local walk’ under which the visitors will be guided to walk through the field banks. Cycling activities, facilities to row country boats and houseboats are also under the plan,” he added.

The pokkali fields, the backwaters and small islets (known as Thuruthu) are the biggest attractions of the islands. “There are pokkali fields where farmers cultivate prawn during off-season. They also cultivate crab and small fish, including local varieties like ‘pallathy’. The plan also includes providing the facility for a live fish cooking experience,” added Mahesh.

He said that once administrative sanction is accorded for the project, the DTPC is planning to launch the preliminary work in April.The Kadamakudy islands are expected to draw more tourists in the coming years once the bridges connecting them are completed. The proponents of the project said that they do not want to alter the natural setting of the region by undertaking major construction activities. “That is why we have opted for sustainable growth through eco-friendly proposals,” he added.