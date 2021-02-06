STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

MCH doctors hold one-day hunger strike

The strike was coordinated jointly by Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) and Cooperative Medical College Teachers Association (CMCTA).

Published: 06th February 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Max Baby casex, max, medical negligence, medicine, stethoscope,

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Joining hands with the statewide protest of doctors and faculty members of government medical colleges demanding a revision of salary and payment of arrears, doctors of Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Ernakulam, held a one-day hunger strike on Friday.

The strike was coordinated jointly by Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) and Cooperative Medical College Teachers Association (CMCTA). The strike was inaugurated by Dr Kavitha Ravi, KGMCTA former state president. KGMCTA Ernakulam unit president Dr Unmesh A K and vice-president Dr Bindhu Vasudevan took part in the hunger strike.

“We were forced to conduct the protest as our issues and concerns were not noticed by the government. Several talks with the government had failed and this was the only way ahead for us. We are trying hard not to disrupt emergency services at the hospital. We make sure that patients get adequate treatment. But, if the government does not take immediate measures, we will be forced to continue with the strike,” said Dr Unmesh.

On February 9, the association will launch an indefinite strike across the state if the government fails to intervene. Except for ICU-urgent emergencies and Covid treatment, all other departments will be affected, said a member. “Several classes were hit due to the strike of doctors. If it goes on for long, it will cause more damage to us academic-wise,” said a student at MCH.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCH Ernakulam Teachers Kerala
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp