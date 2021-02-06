MCH doctors hold one-day hunger strike

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Joining hands with the statewide protest of doctors and faculty members of government medical colleges demanding a revision of salary and payment of arrears, doctors of Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Ernakulam, held a one-day hunger strike on Friday.

The strike was coordinated jointly by Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) and Cooperative Medical College Teachers Association (CMCTA). The strike was inaugurated by Dr Kavitha Ravi, KGMCTA former state president. KGMCTA Ernakulam unit president Dr Unmesh A K and vice-president Dr Bindhu Vasudevan took part in the hunger strike.

“We were forced to conduct the protest as our issues and concerns were not noticed by the government. Several talks with the government had failed and this was the only way ahead for us. We are trying hard not to disrupt emergency services at the hospital. We make sure that patients get adequate treatment. But, if the government does not take immediate measures, we will be forced to continue with the strike,” said Dr Unmesh.

On February 9, the association will launch an indefinite strike across the state if the government fails to intervene. Except for ICU-urgent emergencies and Covid treatment, all other departments will be affected, said a member. “Several classes were hit due to the strike of doctors. If it goes on for long, it will cause more damage to us academic-wise,” said a student at MCH.